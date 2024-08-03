I have never recommended a conversation like this on my channel before, but the attached episode of Here for the Truth featuring Dave James Rodriguez absolutely blew me away in how he was able to so expertly articulate the reason for the mission I am on in life currently with my wife and with my creative and entrepreneurial endeavors, including this podcast. David is on fire during this interview dropping knowledge and inspiration like the moral leader of this era he is working to embody.

As a mentee of John Taylor Gatto, student of the history of compulsory education, Voluntaryist community leader, and principal of Valor Academy (where he can graduate your high school student in 1 week online), David shares what it takes for a person to really thrive and be successful in this life: a sense of purpose to an honorable cause, and self directed learning as the vehicle to pursue it.

And this, of course, is exactly what the schooling culture (private or public) takes away from us.

Not convinced? Check out this powerful quick read.

But how can parents facilitate self directed learning without a typical “school”?

In order to successfully support our children in following their curiosities and not training for years and years to be compliant clerks and consumers of the state, we have to learn to become self directed, confident, engaged, and sovereign adults ourselves. This, of course, is a lifelong practice that takes consistent hard work and courage.



As we practice and learn to trust our own intuition, become entrepreneurial, understand our natural rights from god, and remember that we alone are responsible for ourselves, we can model this to our kids and kick the school system to the curb where it belongs.

Remember, the compulsory school system was designed and implemented to make us good clerks and compliant workers and soldiers - thats why the school bells are factory bells.

If we want our children to become the thriving and expanded divine beings from creator that they are, we have to get serious about what is either molding them to be dimmer, or encouraging them to get brighter.



I will let David and the Here for the Truth guys take it from here, and I really hope you listen to the whole episode. Find it on their website to watch it, or Spotify and Apple.

You can also listen to his chat with meon Episode 11, here.



Thanks,

Paul