Rewriting Our Future # 049 | Curiosity is the Key w/Kristi Johnston of Waves of Weirdos

Watch this interview on Odysee HERE 📺
Listen to this episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts 🎧
Show Notes:
Check out Waves of Weirdos! - https://www.wavesofweirdos.com/
Kristi’s Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/wavesofweirdos/
Her recent book recommendation: Life Changing Conversations by Jon Connelly
For value for value donations see these options or find my crypto addresses at the bottom of my About Me page.
Moon Cactus Leather IG and Etsy - Promo Code REWRITING15
Want travel inspiration to get you going to your next, or long awaited, trip? Book a 1:1 Travel Coaching session with me or Check out my book! https://www.talismantravelco.com/
Check out our sweet merch!
Thanks for reading Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.