Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus

Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus

Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
Rewriting Our Future # 049 | Curiosity is the Key w/Kristi Johnston of Waves of Weirdos
0:00
-1:15:27

Rewriting Our Future # 049 | Curiosity is the Key w/Kristi Johnston of Waves of Weirdos

Kristi joins to discuss how curiosity, along with our pain and grief, can offer great potential in finding our intuition, authentic path, and deepest desires.
Rewriting Our Future's avatar
Rewriting Our Future
Sep 21, 2025
Share
Transcript

Watch this interview on Odysee HERE 📺

Listen to this episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts 🎧

Show Notes:

Thanks for reading Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Rewriting Our Future
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture