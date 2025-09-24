Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus

Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus

Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
Rewriting Our Future # 050 | This is Why I Love You w/ Jon Luna - My Late Brother's Best Friend
0:00
-1:31:26

Rewriting Our Future # 050 | This is Why I Love You w/ Jon Luna - My Late Brother's Best Friend

Jon joins me for a most valuable and emotional conversation to share his story through cancer, amputation, fatherhood, career, and the anguish of a dear loved one's suicide.
Rewriting Our Future's avatar
Rewriting Our Future
Sep 24, 2025
Share
Transcript

Show notes below the following pictures

Jon and Nate playing chess circa 2018, etc.


Watch this interview on Odysee HERE 📺

Listen to this episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts 🎧

Show Notes:

Thanks for reading Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Rewriting Our Future
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture