Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus

Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus

Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
Rewriting Our Future # 054 | Leaving Behind the 9-5 w/ Scott Armstrong of Rebunked.News
0:00
-1:39:11

Rewriting Our Future # 054 | Leaving Behind the 9-5 w/ Scott Armstrong of Rebunked.News

Scott shares his journey from wage employment to a budding, multifaceted entrepreneur—and the unexpected ways this pursuit of freedom has exceeded the possibilities of his imagination.
Rewriting Our Future's avatar
Rewriting Our Future
Jan 06, 2026

Watch this interview on Odysee HERE 📺

Listen to this episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts 🎧

Show Notes:

https://www.talismantravelco.com/

Thanks for reading Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rewriting Our Future · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture