Rewriting Our Future # 055 | The Darkness of Porn | Solo Episode

Trigger Warning - Graphic Content - This episode is not for children - NSFW
Listen to this episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts 🎧
Show Notes:
Websites
Podcasts
How to protect kids by talking to them about it before someone else does:
Books
Documentaries
Articles
What Porn, Loneliness, and OnlyFans Have To Do with Men Buying Sex
The Impact of Pornography on Children by American College of Pediatricians
For value for value donations see these options or find my crypto addresses at the bottom of my About Me page.
Moon Cactus Leather IG and Etsy - Promo Code REWRITING15
Want travel inspiration to get you going to your next, or long awaited, trip? Book a 1:1 Travel Coaching session with me or Check out my book!
https://www.talismantravelco.com/
Check out our sweet merch!
Thanks for reading Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.