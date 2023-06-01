About Rewriting Our Future

Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus is a podcast and blog built by me, Paul Henning, with the support of my wife, Kathryn.

Here I will explore the ideas and do the work that necessitates the migration out of the literally soul-crushing engineered reality that I was largely under the spell of for nearly four decades. This mostly unknown and unrecognized manipulation is called: “the average American life.” Perhaps you are familiar.



To get an idea of what I am talking about, I highly suggest this pair of quick and easy reads called Dumbing us Down by John Taylor Gatto, and Propaganda by Edward Bernays.



Seriously, for real, find these books at the library or online for cheap and read them in that order, it will only take a few hours and give you an incredible advantage in understanding the scale of the systems in place. To top it off we can do as Bill Cooper, the famous author of Behold a Pale Horse, suggests, and play two full games of chess in a row to begin to understand the scope of control we are under.

In case you don’t read the books and are wondering what I am talking about calling regular life “mind control,” consider these following points.

After over a dozen years in compulsory schooling, and likely even further through higher education, are you proud of your ability to read and write? What about your math skills, history knowledge, or economic and financial understanding? We studied for 5 days a week for nearly decades after all, shouldn’t we all be highly proficient? And yet, we aren’t. Not even close. Most people get out of public school unable to write a decent essay on a subject and speak it confidently out loud, the supposed whole point of a decade of forced class time widely missed on mass scale.

Further, most people graduate from university without the ability to earn the money needed to pay back the money they borrowed to attend the university to eventually be able to make money. This is a blatant mockery of our intelligence and precious time on earth.

More practically, can you grow your own food, defend yourself from a physical attack, care for an infant or elderly person, understand your taxes, troubleshoot a motor, earn income without an employer, or treat simple illnesses with a homegrown apothecary? Can you find spiritual and existential fulfillment in your day to day life? Can you resolve a conflict justly, defend courageously what is morally right, or debate a subject without basic logical fallacies? Can you even define what is morally right or a what denotes a logical fallacy?

It is most likely that no, you can’t. I sure couldn’t.

If we weren’t learning these things in school all those years, or through television, church, or anywhere else we spent so much time…what were we learning?

Well, just look around at your community to see what we were learning. Most people are struggling with some form of addiction, health problems, financial dependency, debt enslavement, or general lack of spiritual and internal fulfillment. Is that a coincidence?

It appears we were learning instead how to follow directions, repeat information, ask permission, and give our money to others for things we don’t even need or could do ourselves. We learned that we had no power in this life for great change or impact. We learned that the role of our caste in this system is not to think critically, challenge true oppressors, take radical personal responsibility, or live autonomously.

Our role, we were apparently taught if we observe the masses, is to blame others and wait for someone else to save us while we trade our time in terms of labor for tokens (fiat currency) that we give away for healthcare (pharma), entertainment (media), and nourishment (booze and processed food) - which all 3 turn out to be poisonous in some way or another.

That is what this show is about. We have been manipulated under advanced, social engineering, aka mind control, for generations by a highly organized predator class, and I am getting on board with the many out there talking about it who want to do their part to make changes and put an end to this in our own family lines and communities.

But it wont all be so heavy! I also have a segment called This Is Why I Love You, where I interview people I love, tell them why, and give them a chance to respond and share a bit about their lives and incredible selves.

Thank you for being here,

Paul

