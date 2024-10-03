Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
Rewriting Our Future # 038 | White Pilled for World War 3 w/ Hrvoje Moric of Geopolitics & Empire
Hrvoje joins to discuss if voting matters during our age of technocracy (yes, even in Mexico), what is up with a North American Union, how he stays out…
17 hrs ago
Rewriting Our Future
Geopolitics & Empire
1:15:33
September 2024
Rewriting Our Future #037 | Not Living in Fear & Building Community w/ Scott Armstrong of Rebunked News
Scott returns to discuss his rockin' new album, not living in fear, updates with Unjected and the Anti-Vaccination League, and how we can get involved…
Sep 20
Rewriting Our Future
1:37:29
August 2024
Rewriting Our Future #036 | Artistic Expansion and Facing the Music w/ Rhymewave the Trailblazing MC
Rhymewave joins to discuss his inspirations for his last (and upcoming) albums, some tips for creative growth, and he drops some knowledge on the music…
Aug 4
Rewriting Our Future
🚨Essential Podcast Recommendation!
This conversation featuring David James Rodriguez on Here for the Truth eloquently sums up my current life mission: become a purpose led entrepreneur to…
Aug 3
Rewriting Our Future
July 2024
Rewriting Our Future #035 | Wild Pregnancy & Free Birth - Part 2 of 2 w/ Kathryn (My Wife)
Kathryn shares the details of her birth story to encourage more collective knowledge about birth and help normalize this everyday miracle of a woman's…
Jul 28
Rewriting Our Future
Rewriting Our Future #034 | Wild Pregnancy & Free Birth - Part 1 of 2 w/ Kathryn (My Wife)
9 months pregnant, Kathryn shares what wild pregnancy and free birth mean, and why is she choosing them. We chat fertility, conscious conception, and…
Jul 20
Rewriting Our Future
Rewriting Our Future #033 | Reflecting On One Year of Rewriting Our Future | Solo Episode
In this recap I discuss what the year of podcasting and personal development has done for me in terms of changing my life for better and finding more…
Jul 17
Rewriting Our Future
Rewriting Our Future #032 | Holistic Birth and Choosing Yourself w/Alyssa Rafidi
Alyssa shares what holistic birth means as a rite of passage and sacred act for women and their families, how choosing yourself over the herd always…
Jul 12
Rewriting Our Future
Rewriting Our Future #031 | The Church of Hollywood and Slaying Idols W/ Project Chaney
Chaney visits for a very funny and spell breaking chat about the Church of Hollywood, slaying our idols, dating today, porn grooming, the LGTBQ madness…
Jul 3
Rewriting Our Future
June 2024
Rewriting Our Future #030 | Soul Aligned Guidance and Avoiding Victimhood w/ Anita Toi of Inner Awakening
Anita shares what her coaching offers us in further aligning with our truth based paths in this life, and dives in a bit on her personal backstory from…
Jun 28
Rewriting Our Future
May 2024
Rewriting Our Future #029 | Reclaiming Death and Dying w/ Tracy the Death Midwife
Tracy sits down with me to discuss our culture's fear and avoidance in talking and thinking about death and dying, her work in this field, and how we…
May 18
Rewriting Our Future
Rewriting Our Future #028 | Swapcast! | Propaganda, Alt Media, and Travel w/Me on Inner Awakening with Anita Toi
Anita invites me on to share what inspires me to create content, my awakening to social engineering, how travel is a top choice for personal…
May 6
Rewriting Our Future
