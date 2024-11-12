Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
Rewriting Our Future # 041 | How Language Creates Our Reality w/ Dani Katz of Word Up
Rewriting Our Future # 041 | How Language Creates Our Reality w/ Dani Katz of Word Up

Dani joins to share a bit about how the frequency of words creates our reality beyond only communication, how we can help kids understand this, her move from LA to Santa Fe, and more. Thanks Dani!
Nov 12, 2024
Watch this interview on Odysee HERE 📺

Listen to this episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts 🎧

It turns out that I was wrong about almost everything, and that is exactly the way the social engineers programmed me. Here I do the work to exit this mind control and rewrite the future so I can attempt a life based on true sovereignty and free will.
