Rewriting Our Future # 046 | Gardening, Fatherhood, and Eating for Your Bugs w/ Paul Staley of 2 Birds, 1 Stone Urban Homesteading

Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus

It turns out that I was wrong about almost everything, and that is exactly the way the social engineers programmed me. Here I do the work to exit this mind control and rewrite the future so I can attempt a life based on true sovereignty and free will.

It turns out that I was wrong about almost everything, and that is exactly the way the social engineers programmed me. Here I do the work to exit this mind control and rewrite the future so I can attempt a life based on true sovereignty and free will.