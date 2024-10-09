Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
Rewriting Our Future # 040 | "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History w/ Etienne de la Boetie^2 of The Art of Liberty
2
0:00
-1:02:10

Etienne explains how the government, media, Hollywood, academia, etc all work together to manipulate and coerce us into participating and supporting their immoral efforts - and how we can opt out.
Oct 09, 2024
2
Transcript

Watch this interview on Odysee HERE 📺

Listen to this episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts 🎧

Show Notes:

It turns out that I was wrong about almost everything, and that is exactly the way the social engineers programmed me. Here I do the work to exit this mind control and rewrite the future so I can attempt a life based on true sovereignty and free will.
