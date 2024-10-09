Watch this interview on Odysee HERE 📺
Listen to this episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts 🎧
Show Notes:
Check out Etienne’s incredible book https://government-scam.com/
And his website https://artofliberty.org/
Get notified for his new book https://voluntaryism-book.org/
Join them soon in Sedona for Liberty on the Rocks https://sedona.artofliberty.org/
And his Substack!
Want travel inspiration to get you going to your next, or long awaited, trip? Book a 1:1 Travel Coaching session with me, or Check out my book!
https://www.talismantravelco.com/
Check out our sweet new merch!
And our Telegram Channel
Thanks for reading Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Rewriting Our Future # 040 | "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History w/ Etienne de la Boetie^2 of The Art of Liberty