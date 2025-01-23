Rewriting Our Future # 042 | Gender Roles and Hypergamy Incentive - A Solo Episode

Watch this interview on Odysee HERE 📺
Listen to this episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts 🎧
Show Notes:
Moon Cactus Leather IG and Etsy - Promo Code REWRITING15
https://www.etsy.com/shop/mooncactusleather/?etsrc=sdt&coupon=REWRITING15
Check out Om Rupani’s podcast, and websites
Shadow work podcast with John Wineland
The Dogwood Club (My Men’s Group) -
Derrick Broze and The Conscious Resistance
Podcast that mentioned the real reason meds are advertised on TV
Want travel inspiration to get you going to your next, or long awaited, trip? Book a 1:1 Travel Coaching session with me, or Check out my book! https://www.talismantravelco.com/
Check out our sweet new merch!
And our Telegram Channel
Thanks for reading Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Share this post