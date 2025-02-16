Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
Rewriting Our Future # 043 | Repopulation and Spiritual Warfare w/ Shelby Hosana of Unjected
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:00:53
-1:00:53

Rewriting Our Future # 043 | Repopulation and Spiritual Warfare w/ Shelby Hosana of Unjected

The founder of the first unvaccinated dating platform joins me to discuss her repopulation agenda, giving grace to the haters, staying gold-pilled for a hard future, and more.
Rewriting Our Future
Feb 16, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Read the Transcript of our chat, since this episode has an unfortunate echo. https://docs.google.com/document/d/1i83_IrMnEXvw6ng3Eb6-puv5z4OzBR4gdhAOStrwbo8/edit?usp=sharing

Watch this interview on Odysee HERE 📺

Listen to this episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts 🎧

Show Notes:

Thanks for reading Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this podcast

Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
It turns out that I was wrong about almost everything, and that is exactly the way the social engineers programmed me. Here I do the work to exit this mind control and rewrite the future so I can attempt a life based on true sovereignty and free will.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Rewriting Our Future
Recent Episodes
Rewriting Our Future # 042 | Gender Roles and Hypergamy Incentive - A Solo Episode
  Rewriting Our Future
Rewriting Our Future # 041 | How Language Creates Our Reality w/ Dani Katz of Word Up
  Rewriting Our Future
Rewriting Our Future # 040 | "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History w/ Etienne de la Boetie^2 of The Art of Liberty
  Rewriting Our Future
Rewriting Our Future # 039 | Cultural Orphanity & the Art of Belonging w/ Hunter Toran of Levity Therapeutics
  Rewriting Our Future
Rewriting Our Future # 038 | White Pilled for World War 3 w/ Hrvoje Moric of Geopolitics & Empire
  Rewriting Our Future and Geopolitics & Empire
Rewriting Our Future #037 | Not Living in Fear & Building Community w/ Scott Armstrong of Rebunked News
  Rewriting Our Future
Rewriting Our Future #036 | Artistic Expansion and Facing the Music w/ Rhymewave the Trailblazing MC
  Rewriting Our Future