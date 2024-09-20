Watch this interview on https://odysee.com/@Rewriting_Our_Future:0/Scott037Full:9 📺
Listen to this episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts 🎧
Show Notes:
Find all Scott’s links! - https://libertylinks.io/Rebunked
Check out his new album and music videos: https://www.youtube.com/@rebunkedrecords
Want travel inspiration to get you going to your next, or long awaited, trip? Book a 1:1 Travel Coaching session with me, or Check out my book! https://www.talismantravelco.com/
Check out our sweet new merch!
And our Telegram Channel
Thanks for reading Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Rewriting Our Future #037 | Not Living in Fear & Building Community w/ Scott Armstrong of Rebunked News