Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
Rewriting Our Future #037 | Not Living in Fear & Building Community w/ Scott Armstrong of Rebunked News
1
0:00
-1:37:29

Rewriting Our Future #037 | Not Living in Fear & Building Community w/ Scott Armstrong of Rebunked News

Scott returns to discuss his rockin' new album, not living in fear, updates with Unjected and the Anti-Vaccination League, and how we can get involved building local community around freedom.
Rewriting Our Future
Sep 20, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Watch this interview on https://odysee.com/@Rewriting_Our_Future:0/Scott037Full:9 📺

Listen to this episode on Spotify and Apple Podcasts 🎧

Show Notes:

Thanks for reading Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this podcast

Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
It turns out that I was wrong about almost everything, and that is exactly the way the social engineers programmed me. Here I do the work to exit this mind control and rewrite the future so I can attempt a life based on true sovereignty and free will.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Rewriting Our Future
Recent Episodes
Rewriting Our Future # 038 | White Pilled for World War 3 w/ Hrvoje Moric of Geopolitics & Empire
  Rewriting Our Future and Geopolitics & Empire
Rewriting Our Future #036 | Artistic Expansion and Facing the Music w/ Rhymewave the Trailblazing MC
  Rewriting Our Future
Rewriting Our Future #035 | Wild Pregnancy & Free Birth - Part 2 of 2 w/ Kathryn (My Wife)
  Rewriting Our Future
Rewriting Our Future #034 | Wild Pregnancy & Free Birth - Part 1 of 2 w/ Kathryn (My Wife)
  Rewriting Our Future
Rewriting Our Future #033 | Reflecting On One Year of Rewriting Our Future | Solo Episode
  Rewriting Our Future
Rewriting Our Future #032 | Holistic Birth and Choosing Yourself w/Alyssa Rafidi
  Rewriting Our Future
Rewriting Our Future #031 | The Church of Hollywood and Slaying Idols W/ Project Chaney
  Rewriting Our Future