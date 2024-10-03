Rewriting Our Future - A Mind Control Exodus
Rewriting Our Future # 038 | White Pilled for World War 3 w/ Hrvoje Moric of Geopolitics & Empire
Rewriting Our Future # 038 | White Pilled for World War 3 w/ Hrvoje Moric of Geopolitics & Empire

Hrvoje joins to discuss if voting matters during our age of technocracy (yes, even in Mexico), what is up with a North American Union, how he stays out of fear while absorbed in geopolitics, and more.
Oct 03, 2024
Geopolitics & Empire’s Substack
The Geopolitics & Empire Podcast conducts interviews with prominent international experts on a wide-range of topics. The broadcast seeks to gain insight from guests who come from the left, right, and beyond.

It turns out that I was wrong about almost everything, and that is exactly the way the social engineers programmed me. Here I do the work to exit this mind control and rewrite the future so I can attempt a life based on true sovereignty and free will.
